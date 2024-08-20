© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Two takes on billionaires at the DNC

By Sarah McCammon
Published August 20, 2024 at 8:18 PM PDT
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made an unusual move for a Democrat — touting his billionaire status from the convention stage, as a jab at former President Trump.

"Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich, but take it from an actual billionaire," Pritzker said to applause from the crowd. "Trump is rich in only thing — stupidity."

MORE: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has a lot riding on the Democratic National Convention

In a post on X, former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — a high-profile anti-Trump Republican — praised Pritzker's rhetorical approach.

"I GUARANTEE you Trump is currently going even more insane," Kinzinger said, adding, "Perfect."

Trump has portrayed himself as a successful billionaire, but he has resisted revealing details about his personal finances, and journalists have raised questions about his actual wealth.

Pritzker, like Trump, inherited much of his wealth. He’s estimated to have a fortune of well over $3 billion, according to Forbes.

Ironically, Pritzker spoke just after Sen. Bernie Sanders’ speech, in which the Vermont senator called out Republican policies that he said would favor the wealthy: “At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, giving more tax breaks to billionaires is radical.”

