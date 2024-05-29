Perris officials to reevaluate warehouse project amidst resident concerns over traffic, air quality

The City of Perris plans to further review a proposed large warehouse project next to a community park. Residents are raising concerns about the project’s potential traffic and air quality impacts.

The 350,000 foot warehouse projectwould be built near the Big League Dreams baseball complex and Dropzone WaterPark by Interstate 215.

The Perris planning commission denied the project back in August arguing that the proposed warehouse wasn’t compatible with the area’s land use.

The City Council says they hold similar concerns, despite staff sharing that a conditional use permit allows for a warehouse project to be considered.

Mayor Michael Vargas says he wants the commission to continue reviewing the project to make sure it complies with environmental and land use standards.

"The question here is not whether we like it," Vargas said. "Is it going to meet the conditional use findings? That is the big question."

The project’s developer— Russell Pierce of RDP Development — says they’ve made the needed adjustments to address health and land use concerns.

"I think we've complied with every whim that the city had to make this a more compliant project," said Pierce.

But residents who spoke at the meeting say they don’t want the project to be built at all. Many said they’re concerned warehouses will eventually surround the water park and baseball fields where their kids play.

Karla Cervantes is with Perris Parents for Clean Air, a group that advocates for environmental justice.

"This area can be and should be used for something other than industrial," she said.

According to public data, Perris has over 90 warehouses.

