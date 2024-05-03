San Bernardino and USA Boxing stand out Terry Washington welcomed home by community

San Bernardino’s outstanding boxer Terry Washington was welcomed home by family and supporters during a ceremony Thursday at the Ruben Campos Community Center.

During the Olympic trials in December, Washington went undefeated and didn’t lose a single round. In the international invitational in Colorado last week, Washington won three gold medals for USA Boxing.

Washington, who has been a boxer with the Project Fighting Chance program since he was 8-years-old, says he’s thankful for receiving his hometown’s support.

"This program has taught me how to be a man and taught me how to think about a life different outside of boxing," says Washington. "And I’m definitely thankful for this journey."

Like many youth in the city, Washington was an at-risk youth until he found Project Fighting Chance. And even now — as he mourns the loss of a family member — he continues to have a positive outlook.

"I've overcome a lot. But when you walk into a gym, it all cuts off."

Ian Franklin, the director at Project Fighting Chance and Washington’s trainer, has no doubt his boxer is destined for greatness.

"This kid is going to be on the big stage in bright lights representing this city," he says.

And while Washington missed out on competing in the Olympics in Paris this summer, he says the community should stay tuned.

"Later on this year, we're having our pro debut and becoming a world champion a few years down the line," Washington says.

Washington will be receiving a proclamation by the city of San Bernardino during a ceremony this weekend.

