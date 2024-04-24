SoCal ranked worst for smog pollution in US

Parts of Southern California, including the Inland Empire, continue to rank worst for air pollution nationally. That’s according to a report released by the American Lung Association on Wednesday.

San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are ranked as the smoggiest places to live in the US.

Southern California had 175 bad smog days last year.

William Barrett with the American Lung Association says it’s largely due to the region’s growing warehouse industry.

"And that has invited essentially 10s and 10s of 1000s of new daily truck trips to the region," he said.

Jasmine Cunnigham lives in Fontana and says the air quality in her neighborhood is unsafe.

"The air quality is so bad that we have an air filter and our air conditioner and then separate air filters for each bedroom and the living room," she says.

Barrett says California must continue to adopt policies that address emissions from transportation.

