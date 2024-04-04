Buddhist organization helps with relief efforts in Taiwan

The Tzu Chi foundation is helping with disaster relief in Hualien near the earthquake’s epicenter.

At their US headquarters, CEO Debra Boudreaux pointed to the row of supplies Tzu Chi volunteers are giving to people at earthquake shelters.

"So in front of us, we can see there is some food…and also most important, the basic needs for mass care," said Boudreaux. We’re talking about blankets, we’re talking about emergency response kits."

Here in California, Boudreaux says Tzu Chi gives disaster preparedness workshops for families.

"This kind of thing can happen in our California, in San Bernardino, everywhere. So be ready.

Because earthquakes, like many other disasters are unpredictable, Boudreaux says Californians should have a daily practice of preparedness.

