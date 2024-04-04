© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Buddhist organization helps with relief efforts in Taiwan

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM PDT
The Tzu Chi foundation is helping with disaster relief in Hualien near the earthquake's epicenter. Part of the organization's leadership, from left to right: Ching Shih, director of education; Sabrina Ho, public information manager; Debra Boudreaux, chief executive officer.
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News
The Tzu Chi foundation is helping with disaster relief in Hualien near the earthquake’s epicenter.

At their US headquarters, CEO Debra Boudreaux pointed to the row of supplies Tzu Chi volunteers are giving to people at earthquake shelters.

"So in front of us, we can see there is some food…and also most important, the basic needs for mass care," said Boudreaux. We’re talking about blankets, we’re talking about emergency response kits."

Here in California, Boudreaux says Tzu Chi gives disaster preparedness workshops for families.

"This kind of thing can happen in our California, in San Bernardino, everywhere. So be ready. 

Because earthquakes, like many other disasters are unpredictable, Boudreaux says Californians should have a daily practice of preparedness.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
