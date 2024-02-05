Atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms to Inland Empire

An atmospheric river continues to hit Southern California, as parts of the Inland Empire and Orange County are expected to get lots of rain through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service shared on Monday that many areas will get up to 3 inches of rain.

Communities in the San Bernardino Mountains are expected to get upwards to 5 to 8 inches of rain and snow above 7,000 feet.

Brian Adams is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He says there’s currently a flood watch in effect.

"That's going to encompass not just this ongoing moderate to heavy rain, but also the additional rounds of thunderstorms that will be occurring tomorrow," Adams said.

San Bernardino County Fire has issued an evacuation warning for areas near Yucaipa, Forest Falls and Angelus Oaks where burn scars could create dangerous mudslides.

Some local colleges are encouraging students to attend classes from home.