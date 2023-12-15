Street vendor activists arrested for alleged violent protest actions

Eight activists, including social media influencer Edin Enamorado, were arrested yesterday morning in a law enforcement operation led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The group is being charged with conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment among other charges. Sheriff Shannon Dicus says his department started investigating the group back in September.

“The group you will hear about violated the law extending beyond the first amendment to violence,” he said during the press conference on Thursday.

He claims the group is responsible for a brutal assault that took place in Victorville.

Attorney Christian Contreras, who represents Edin Enamorado, said in a statement that criticizing the police and elected officials shouldn’t be criminalized.

“Edin and his team have been doing great work advocating for the marginalized,” reads the statement. “These arrests are not only an attack on the Latino community, but an attack on the activist community as a whole.”

The eight activists are being held in custody without bail and are due in court on Monday.

