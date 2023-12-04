© 2023 91.9 KVCR

New rules will make it easier for people with diabetes to have access to medication and equipment

KVCR | By Stephanie O'Neill
Published December 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST

People with diabetes who get their health insurance through Medi-Cal will have easier access to medication and equipment. Stephanie O'Neill of KFF Health News has more.

This fall, Medi-Cal began relaxing former authorization requirements that have caused life-threatening delays for people with diabetes. Previously, authorizations lasted six months or less for medications, glucose monitors and other supplies.

Now, authorizations are to last one year from the date of approval and can include all needed supplies ending the challenges faced by many to secure separate authorizations for each piece of equipment.

Under the new rules, patients can receive 90 days' worth of medications and supplies at once. California is also formalizing a policy that allows patients to obtain approvals from their health care providers by phone or video.

The American Diabetes Association calls the changes an important step forward for patient well-being.

Stephanie O'Neill
See stories by Stephanie O'Neill