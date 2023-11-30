Flavoring laws have become stricter

More than 3-thousand California pharmacies have stopped flavoring medication as of this month (November). That leaves just 50 statewide that will add flavors like bubble gum or strawberry to make it easier for some children to take medicine. The shift comes right as holiday travel and flu season head into full swing. CalMatters' health reporter Shreya Agrawal reports.

Due to federal guidance, the laws around flavoring have become stricter. And so now California pharmacies have to make sure that when they're flavoring, they follow these stricter regulations. Pretty much most kind of medications can be flavored, but the common ones are usually flue meds or antibiotics, which can taste bad, and kids may not want to take them. So it's just easier to flavor those medication and get them to kids.

