Many people utilized trains as transportation for the Thanksgiving holiday

The worst part of the Thanksgiving holiday crush is over at the nation's airports, but one form of transportation is expecting elevated passenger counts this week. CapRadio's Mike Hagerty has the story.

Amtrak says more than 735-thousand people took a train somewhere for the Thanksgiving weekend—and many will be coming home this week. Laura Mason is Executive Vice President of Major Program Delivery for Amtrak:

Mason: "A lot of people want to travel, but now they have more options. They might leave a few day earlier, work remotely, they might stretch out their travel. So we're seeing really high demand, but across more days."

Remote work is a big part of why train travelers stretch out their return trips, according to Mason—as she puts it, there may be "airplane mode", but there's no such thing as "train mode"—allowing those who work from home to work on their way home this week.

Mason: "I travel on the train all the time and it's one of my favorite parts. I can board that train—I have an outlet near my seat, I have access to wi-fi or cellular data the whole way, I never have to turn off my devices, I never have to shut down."

