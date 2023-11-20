Concern about online misinformation among CA voters has increased

California voters are highly concerned about online disinformation ahead of the 2024 election. And there's bipartisan support for regulating artificial intelligence, according to a new poll. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon has more.

Close to 90 percent of California voters agree tech and social media platforms should clearly label images, video and audio that ae fake or generated by artificial intelligence.

That's according to a poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.

It also shows huge majorities want more transparency about how companies use personal data and that they verify users' online identities.

Lawmakers at the state and federal levels have not passed any significant regulations for AI, but there's appetite among voters: The poll shows 73% say the state government has a responsibility to act before the election.