© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This rare stamp sold for a record $2 million

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Kat LonsdorfWilliam Troop
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM PST

Scott Trepel of Seigel Auction Galleries describes the rare "Inverted Jenny" stamp that sold for a record $2 million.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kat Lonsdorf
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
William Troop