© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AQMD no longer pursuing voluntary agreement to reduce railyard emissions

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM PST
The BNSF Intermodal Yard in San Bernardino.
Anthony Victoria
The BNSF Intermodal Facility in San Bernardino.

Southern California’s air regulator announced this morning that they will no longer pursue a voluntary agreement to reduce emissions in communities near railyards.

This comes after two months of public meetings to discuss the proposal.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) met with Union Pacific and BNSF earlier this week.

Both sides initially agreed to work together to cut emissions at railyards.

Wayne Nastri, chief executive officer at AQMD, says negotiations broke down because the companies wanted the district to pay a percentage of the costs to implement conditions of the agreement.

"I advised the parties that it was unacceptable and that we will not be moving forward in those discussions," said Nastri.

Nastri says they’re now considering indirect source rule (ISRs) to regulate emissions from locomotives, yard trucks and mobile sources of pollution. 

Ma Carmen Gonzales lives near the BNSF railyard in San Bernardino. She is also a community organizer with the People's Collective for Environmental Justice (PC4EJ).

She said through a Spanish interpreter that she’s content the AQMD is pursuing an indirect source rule.

"Now let's pursue a just rule for zero emissions," she said.

A Union Pacific spokesperson shared in an email that they are disappointed by the decision.
Anthony Victoria
See stories by Anthony Victoria