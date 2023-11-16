Fontana approves three warehouses next to Jurupa Hills High School

Fontana’s City Council voted on Wednesday morning to approve a warehouse project right next to a school.

City officials were forced to end their meeting early Tuesday night after tensions over street vending led to audience ejections and four arrests

When the meeting resumed, the Council voted 4-1 to approve three warehouses behind Jurupa Hills High School.

The project was rejected by the Council back in July after residents and community groups spoke in opposition.

City planners say the project is OK for approval because it meets health and safety standards.

Liz Sena lives in Fontana’s Southridge area and is an environmental activist.

She’s disappointed with the outcome, but says the community’s advocacy is not over.

"And as long as I’m here, I refuse to give up," she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Acquanetta Warren says "chaos" is the reason the Council continued their meeting at 7:30 am.

"So we tried to get together as soon as we could to finish the people’s business."

She added that Fontana is not all about logistics and that they take resident concerns seriously.