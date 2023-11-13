In post-pandemic South Florida, unconventional education is thriving

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Jessica Bakeman reports on K-12 and higher education for WLRN, south Florida's NPR affiliate. While new to Miami and public radio, Jessica is a seasoned journalist who has covered education policymaking and politics in three state capitals: Jackson, Miss.; Albany, N.Y.; and, most recently, Tallahassee.