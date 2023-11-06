A new poll on the race for U.S. Senate from California shows two of the four major party candidates running neck and neck — but as CapRadio's Mike Hagerty tells us, it still could be anyone's race.

The latest Berkeley-IGS Poll shows Congresswoman Katie Porter in the lead with 17 percent, followed closely by Representative Adam Schiff with 16 percent. Given the poll's margin of error, it's a statistical tie between the two Southern California Democrats.

It's also a statistical tie between retired major league baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican, at ten percent, and Bay Area Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee at nine percent.

All four are small percentages and while the general election is a year away, the California Primary is only four months off. The state's top-two system means the two candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party, will face off.

The IGS poll finds 30 percent of voters have not chosen a candidate.

The winner will fill the seat left vacant following the death of Dianne Feinstein and the decision by current office holder Laphonza Butler not to run. Governor Gavin Newsom last month appointed Butler to fill out Feinstein's term.