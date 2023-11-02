Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that aims to put more computer science teachers in classrooms throughout California

A new law recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom aims to put more computer science teachers in classrooms throughout the state. Right now less than half of California high schools offer computer science courses well below the national average. CalMatters education reporter Carolyn Jones has more.

The new law creates a commission to help streamline the certification process for computer science teachers.

That process can be expensive and time consuming.

And even some schools are confused about who qualifies to become a computer science instructor.

All of this has contributed to the fact that just over 40 percent of high schools in the state offer computer science classes. That compares to more than 55 percent of high schools nationally.

In California, these gaps are even more pronounced for students who are low-income live in rural areas or are from communities of color.