Arrowhead water bottler sues state board over cease and desist order

California’s Water Resources Control Board is being sued by BlueTriton brands, the company that bottles Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water.

In September, the state agency issued a cease and desist order to restrict millions of gallons of water being pumped from the San Bernardino National Forest.

But, the order didn’t prevent BlueTriton brands from filing the lawsuit in Fresno County earlier this month. The company is arguing that the state water board is wrongfully expanding their authority.

According to a company spokesman, the water board’s own staff reports show that they don’t give permits for groundwater.

“At no point in this multi year process did the SWRCB allege or present any evidence suggesting that BlueTriton Brands’ water sources are subterranean streams, and the final order finds that BlueTriton does not collect water from a subterranean stream,” the statement reads.

The water board doesn’t comment on ongoing lawsuits, but said in a statement that it will defend its decision in court.

Amanda Frye, the Redlands-based activist, says BlueTriton’s lawsuit is a delay tactic.

“There’s really nothing surprising in their accusations,” she said. “I think they’ve already been dealt with.”

BlueTriton says they intend to follow the order, unless it's told otherwise by the courts.

