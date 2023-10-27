© 2023 91.9 KVCR

At 14 years old, America's Top Young Scientist dreams of curing skin cancer

By Kai McNamee,
Christopher Intagliata
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT

Heman Bekele, winner of 3M's Young Scientist Challenge, wants to make cancer treatment cheaper and more accessible.

