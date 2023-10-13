© 2023 91.9 KVCR

EPA Considers Making Warehouse Rule Federally Enforceable

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT
An aerial photo of the neighborhood next to the San Bernardino International Airport. In the foreground to the left is the Amazon Air Hub, also known as KBSD,
Anthony Victoria
An aerial photo of the neighborhood next to the San Bernardino International Airport. In the foreground to the left is the Amazon Air Hub, also known as KBSD.

The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, will consider making a rule – to cut down on air pollution generated by warehouses – federally enforceable. The rule was created by a Southland air quality watchdog to help protect communities that suffer due to truck emissions.

The rule up for consideration was created by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

It aims to cut down on emissions caused by warehouse truck traffic, including nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

The EPA said in a statement that they support the rule to help protect communities, especially Black and Brown ones, that bear the brunt of air pollution due to goods moving around the country.

Adrian Martinez is an attorney with Earthjustice. It’s a nonprofit environmental law group.

He says the EPA’s announcement is a big win.

"It’s been a decade in the making of lots of struggle from community groups on the frontlines of pollution from warehouses to advocate and get this rule adopted," he said in a phone interview.

An EPA spokesman says the agency will make a final decision sometime after the public comment period ends in mid November.

The public can submit a public comment by visiting the EPA's website.

