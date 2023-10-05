Financial Aid Bill: 120-thousand College Students Lose Financial Aid Every Year

Around 120-thousand California college students lose their financial aid every year because they aren’t meeting state requirements. A bill on Governor Newsom’s desk could help better secure this support.

CalMatters’ Adam Echelman explains.

A big issue is: the requirements for financial aid vary from school to school. At many California schools you only need a 2.0 GPA or a C average to keep your aid. But at some schools take UC San Diego the financial aid requirements are higher for certain students like people on athletic scholarships. This is just one of countless exceptions across the state. Research shows students of color and former foster youth at community colleges are even more likely to lose their aid because of these requirements. The bill awaiting Newsom’s signature would standardize the system. It would also force schools to align their requirements with federal guidelines, which are looser than those at many California colleges. The end goal is to help more students keep their aid and stay in school.