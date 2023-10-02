Sudden rise in cost of nursing homes after months of decrease.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data which displayed a significant 2.4% rise in the cost of nursing homes and the cost of adult day services.

For those who live in the Riverside area, nursing homes costs had an estimated 160-200 dollar increase.

The increase in cost is partially due to an increase in demand and personnel costs. As the amount of elderly filling the nursing homes increase, facilities are struggling to accommodate.

Along with the increase of costs, nursing homes are also suffering from chronic staffing issues. An investigation done by USA Today has brought attention to how understaffed a majority are, as well as how the federal government failed to enforce staffing guidelines and rules.

Low income residents, specifically people of color, are those who suffer the most from these issues.

