Amazon workers make petition demand and strike at San Bernardino air hub

Inside the KBSD facility, workers affiliated with Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IE AWU) handed management the petition with over 400 signatures.

And on the outside, Palmdale-based Amazon delivery drivers affiliated with Teamsters extended their three month long strike by picketing KBSD. The company’s largest air hub on the west coast is the 14th Amazon facility targeted by the unionized workers.

According to a Teamsters press release , workers are demanding for Amazon to raise their base pay up to the industry standard. Their aim is to force Amazon to do what UPS did earlier this year – raise the minimum wage rate for new hires and secure raises for warehouse workers and delivery drivers.

Amazon delivery driver and Teamster Brandi Diaz said workers only want what they “all know [they] deserve.”

“Food has gone up, housing has gone up. The only thing not going up is our pay,” she said.

Amazon announced last week that it is hiring over 200,000 employees and also raising hourly pay for warehouse and delivery workers.

The company’s spokesperson Eileen Hards said in an emailed statement that the strike was “initiated and attended by outside organizers” and had "no impact on our operations or ability to deliver for customers.”

“Instead, the Teamsters continue to fuel the spread of misinformation regarding a company that no longer delivers for Amazon,” wrote Hards.

