Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/4/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. San Bernardino County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit by four women alleging sexual misconduct by the previous Public Defender
  2. The Redlands Police Department now has women in the top two roles: police chief and deputy chief. Last week we talked about the new chief. What can you tell us about the new deputy chief?
  3. The Fontana City Council agreed not to allow three warehouses to be built near schools in south Fontana, after vigorous opposition from residents.
  4. San Bernardino County will hold public hearings on the impacts of short term rentals such as Air B & B’s on the neighborhoods where they are located.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

