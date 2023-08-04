Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/4/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



San Bernardino County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit by four women alleging sexual misconduct by the previous Public Defender The Redlands Police Department now has women in the top two roles: police chief and deputy chief. Last week we talked about the new chief. What can you tell us about the new deputy chief? The Fontana City Council agreed not to allow three warehouses to be built near schools in south Fontana, after vigorous opposition from residents. San Bernardino County will hold public hearings on the impacts of short term rentals such as Air B & B’s on the neighborhoods where they are located.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.