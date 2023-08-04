Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/4/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- San Bernardino County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit by four women alleging sexual misconduct by the previous Public Defender
- The Redlands Police Department now has women in the top two roles: police chief and deputy chief. Last week we talked about the new chief. What can you tell us about the new deputy chief?
- The Fontana City Council agreed not to allow three warehouses to be built near schools in south Fontana, after vigorous opposition from residents.
- San Bernardino County will hold public hearings on the impacts of short term rentals such as Air B & B’s on the neighborhoods where they are located.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.