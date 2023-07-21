Tony Bennett, one of America's great crooners, dies at 96

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Sonari Glinton is a NPR Business Desk Correspondent based at our NPR West bureau. He covers the auto industry, consumer goods, and consumer behavior, as well as marketing and advertising for NPR and Planet Money.