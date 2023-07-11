© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Bank of America ordered to reimburse millions for 'junk fees'

By David Gura
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT

Federal regulators have ordered Bank of America to reimburse customers and pay the government a $150 million penalty for so-called "junk fees."

