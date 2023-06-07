© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Behind the ousting of CNN CEO Chris Licht after one tumultuous year

By Megan Lim,
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Puck media reporter Dylan Byers on the ousting of CNN CEO Chris Licht after barely one year.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Megan Lim
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro