The G-7 is tightening up economic sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine

The United States plans to blacklist about 70 companies and organizations for selling restricted U.S. products to Russia, part of a push by G-7 nations to try to exact more economic pain on Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Each of the G-7 countries has actions planned, said a U.S. official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcements by leaders. The public statements are expected sometime during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend.

The United States also will cut off about 300 individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft from the U.S. financial system for circumventing U.S. sanctions on Russia, the official said. This will include people and companies from Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

