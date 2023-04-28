Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/28/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. More than 1,700 criminal cases were dropped in the past six months in Riverside County. But who is to blame? There seems to be a dispute about the answer.

2. Three Yucaipa council members who voted to get rid of the popular city manager are now targeted with a recall effort.

3. The Murrieta school board voted to reject an 11th grade textbook because it allegedly contains critical race theory and disrespects former President Trump.

