At least two dozen people in Ukraine were killed in Russian missile strikes

By Joanna Kakissis
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT

At least 24 people were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Uman Friday, as Russia fired missiles and drones at Ukraine.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
