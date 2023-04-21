Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/21/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Two Inland Empire legislators have proposed dueling warehouse buffer-zone measures. Riverside County will spend over $18 million to buy the Sheriff’s Department another helicopter and a new airplane. A Riverside residential treatment center that closed after a woman died of a narcotic overdose there has reopened. And lastly, we remember a Hemet councilwoman who passed away this week.

