Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/21/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Two Inland Empire legislators have proposed dueling warehouse buffer-zone measures.
- Riverside County will spend over $18 million to buy the Sheriff’s Department another helicopter and a new airplane.
- A Riverside residential treatment center that closed after a woman died of a narcotic overdose there has reopened.
- And lastly, we remember a Hemet councilwoman who passed away this week.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.