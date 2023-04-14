© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/14/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Five months after voters approved a secession measure, San Bernardino County will look into whether or not it’s being shortchanged by the state.
2. Following criticism of its relationship with a Los Angeles firm, UC Riverside has ended its contract with Beacon Economics.
3. And lastly, we remember Dr. Ernie Garcia, the former dean of Cal State San Bernardino’s School of Education.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
