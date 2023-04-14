Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/14/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Five months after voters approved a secession measure, San Bernardino County will look into whether or not it’s being shortchanged by the state.

2. Following criticism of its relationship with a Los Angeles firm, UC Riverside has ended its contract with Beacon Economics.

3. And lastly, we remember Dr. Ernie Garcia, the former dean of Cal State San Bernardino’s School of Education.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.