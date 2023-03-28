Assemblymember Cervantes, Chair of California Latino Legislative Caucus, discusses historic milestones and future plans

Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes represents California’s 58th Assembly District, which includes much of the Inland Empire. She’s also Chair of the Latino legislative Caucus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. She spoke with KVCR’s Jessica Greenwell about the anniversary of the caucus, significant and extensive legislation that the caucus has spearheaded over the last five decades, as well as plans for a busy 2023 legislative session.