© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NewsWrap_Logo.png
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/17/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. Riverside Poly High School’s boys basketball team was placed on probation earlier this month for violating CIF rules.
  2. The state declined to fund the rail extension from Pomona to Montclair, and some people are saying that shows how San Bernardino County gets shortchanged by the state.
  3. The mother of a young woman who died in a Riverside County drug treatment facility is suing the operator and the county.
  4. The Temecula Valley school board’s conservative Christian majority has hired a new law firm to advise it.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell