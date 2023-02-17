Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/17/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Riverside Poly High School’s boys basketball team was placed on probation earlier this month for violating CIF rules. The state declined to fund the rail extension from Pomona to Montclair, and some people are saying that shows how San Bernardino County gets shortchanged by the state. The mother of a young woman who died in a Riverside County drug treatment facility is suing the operator and the county. The Temecula Valley school board’s conservative Christian majority has hired a new law firm to advise it.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.