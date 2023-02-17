Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/17/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
- Riverside Poly High School’s boys basketball team was placed on probation earlier this month for violating CIF rules.
- The state declined to fund the rail extension from Pomona to Montclair, and some people are saying that shows how San Bernardino County gets shortchanged by the state.
- The mother of a young woman who died in a Riverside County drug treatment facility is suing the operator and the county.
- The Temecula Valley school board’s conservative Christian majority has hired a new law firm to advise it.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.