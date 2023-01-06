Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/6/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Riverside County has hired a new operator for a drug treatment facility to replace one that was fired last month after the death of a patient. A Christian college based in Anza is under investigation for possible fraud, money laundering and labor trafficking. If you’ve been wondering which Inland Empire city has the most warehouses, the numbers are out. And lastly, one more candidate has been added to the list of those announcing runs for seats that will be open in 2024.

