© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS announces Judy Woodruff's Newshour successors

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM PST
Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz for PBS NewsHour
Mike Morgan/© Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NewsHour hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, photographed 10 November 2022, in Alexandria VA. Photo by Mike Morgan.

Judy Woodruff will be replaced by the PBS Newshour's chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and chief Washington correspondent  and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. The PBS Newshour will launch with the new co-anchors on Monday, January 2nd. Nawaz joined the Newshour in 2018 and has served as the primary substitute anchor. She previously served as an anchor and correspondent at ABC News and received a Peabody award for her reporting on global plastic pollution. Bennet joined PBS in 2022. He previously worked for MSNBC as a White House Correspondent and substitute anchor. He is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award. Both anchors will continue to contribute to NBC and MSNBC. A new anchor for PBS News Weekend will be announced soon.

Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument