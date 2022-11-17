PBS announces Judy Woodruff's Newshour successors

Judy Woodruff will be replaced by the PBS Newshour's chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and chief Washington correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. The PBS Newshour will launch with the new co-anchors on Monday, January 2nd. Nawaz joined the Newshour in 2018 and has served as the primary substitute anchor. She previously served as an anchor and correspondent at ABC News and received a Peabody award for her reporting on global plastic pollution. Bennet joined PBS in 2022. He previously worked for MSNBC as a White House Correspondent and substitute anchor. He is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award. Both anchors will continue to contribute to NBC and MSNBC. A new anchor for PBS News Weekend will be announced soon.