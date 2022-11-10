STILL TOO EARLY

By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140 thousand votes -but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more.

..meaning it's still far too early to call races separated by a few hundred or even a few thousands votes.

Across California, there's a new normal for how long it takes to count all the results. Thats because the vast majority of voters have switched to using mail ballots, which take longer to arrive and to process.

State law requires counties to count all mail ballots that arrive up to seven days after the polls close .....as long as they're postmarked by Election day.

In Sacramento, I'm Chris Nichols.