AMBULANCE COST

KVCR | By KHN
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:49 PM PDT
pexels-rodnae-productions-6520165.jpg

Ambulances aren't used just for emergencies. Hospitals also rely on them to transport patients between nursing homes and Rehab facilities, to help free up beds. Ambulance Company AMR says there will end non-emergency rides so it doesn't hospitals in LA in Orange County

The company says it has received the same $110 base rate from Medi-Cal for 23 years, That, combined with operating cost has put AMR on track to lose several million dollars in 2022
Earlier this year, AMR was among others asking the state legislature for a more than three-fold base rate increase which didn't happen. State Health officials acknowledge the base rate for non-emergency trips has remained flat but they say California has provided supplemental increase for emergency rides and other costs.
AMR says it will wind down it's non-emergency division over 6 months.

Stephanie O' Neill

KHN
