© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minimum Wage Increase for Healthcare Workers

KVCR | By Joshlyn Khuu,
KHN
Published October 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT
pexels-thirdman-7659565.jpg

United Healthcare Workers West - a branch of the national service employees union - is pushing the higher wage on behalf of staff who've worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the pandemic.

The wage increase would affect nursing assistants, security guards, janitors and others at private facilities including hospitals and dialysis clinics.

The California Association of Hospitals and Health Systems opposes the effort, saying it would lead to an almost 7 percent increase in operating costs for private providers and create unequal pay among workers at both private and public facilities in the same community.

The union has poured roughly $11 million into the ballot efforts in 10 Southern California cities - and hospitals have matched that. If successful, the union says it'll consider taking the proposal to other parts of California.

Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu
KHN
See stories by KHN