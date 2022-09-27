UC Riverside Summit - We Belong, IE Freedom Summer

The Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside and the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA are partnering to provide a space for Inland Empire youth to learn more about the issues that are impacting their region and how they can better organize to catalyze the kind of social innovation they would like to see.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9 am – 4 pm, the “We Belong, IE Freedom Summer” summit will be hosted by California Freedom Summer (CFS), a project by UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, in partnership with the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside.

The summit will be hosted at UC Riverside’s new Student Success Center. The day-long event will feature a variety of youth-led workshops on how to educate, empower, and build community for the IE's youth and college students. The organizers say attendees will enjoy free food, souvenirs, and enter for a chance to win a prize. Student leaders and their local organizing team members will host the CA Freedom Summer Leadership Institute at UCR where they will receive intensive training on methods to engage a broader constituency.

Information and registration: https://ie-freedom.eventbrite.com