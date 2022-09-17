Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino County supervisors have appointed a new county assessor-recorder to replace the late Bob Dutton.

2. Riverside County’s auditor-controller has lashed out at the Grand Jury for criticizing his office.

3. Cal State San Bernardino has broken ground on a new performing arts center.

4. The city of San Bernardino has reported a huge increase in building permits.

CORRECTION: During this morning's discussion with Cassie McDuff, it was incorrectly stated that Ben Benoit was the Mayor of Murrieta. He is the Mayor of Wildomar.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.