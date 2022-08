In October of 2020, Lillian Vasquez interviewed Jaime Jarrin, the longtime Spanish language voice of the LA Dodgers. Jaime had many wonderful things to say about his colleague Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years. Following the news of Vin Scully’s passing, here’s a clip from Lifestyles with Jaime Jarrin as he describes the kind of person Vin was and the friendship they shared.