Celtic Woman to Perform at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside Saturday, May 7
Celtic Woman has been moving audiences with traditional Celtic melodies for years. One of their original members, Chloe Agnew, is back with Celtic Woman and ready to perform at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside Saturday, May 7. In anticipation of Celtic Woman's upcoming performance, KVCR’s David Fleming spoke with Chloe to learn more about how the group began.
Tickets and more information at riversidelive.com