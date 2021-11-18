The Voice: Economic Resiliency Funds Are Headed to the Inland Region

The Inland Empire is one of thirteen regions set to receive a state grant to assist with equitable recovery from the pandemic. The grant comes after organizations from Riverside and San Bernardino counties participated in the tenth anniversary of the California Economic Summit hosted in Monterey in November. The event brought together business, environmental and civic leaders to highlight innovative solutions for equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Stephanie Williams, Executive Editor of Black Voice News about the summit.

