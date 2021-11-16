Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/16/21

More than 6,000 Inland Empire children, age 5 to 11, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week according to state data. This represents less than two percent of all children eligible in the region.

This comes as hospitalizations in San Bernardino County have steadily increased by thirty percent since a mid-October low. On Monday, the county reported hospitalizations were three percent higher compared to last week while ICU cases were 11 percent higher. The county also reported 65 deaths over the last week.

In Riverside County Monday, ICU cases decreased three percent while hospitalizations decreased 7 percent bringing them closer to a mid-October low. The county also reported 46 deaths over the last week.