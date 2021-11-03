Southern California Edison May Face Penalties Over Multiple Wildfires

A state utilities commission is considering penalizing Southern California Edison for violations related to the ignition of five wildfires over a two year period. This includes the 2017 Liberty Fire in Murrieta.

According to Inland News Today, a Cal Fire investigation determined that Southern California Edison equipment failure was the source. The blaze began after an electrical gear failure during a Santa Ana windstorm. The fire burned 300 acres, forcing evacuations, destroying a home and damaging other property before it was contained. No injuries were reported from this fire.