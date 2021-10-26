College Professor To Shine A Critical Light On Student Loans

What happens when an 18-year old student applies for a $100,000 car loan? Denied. What happens when an 18-year old student applies for a mortgage? Denied. What happens when an-18 year old student applies for over $100K in student loans? They are often approved. According to Anthony Castro, Associate Professor of Mathematics, Business & Computer Technology at San Bernardino Valley College, this is not ok! Professor Castro is partnering with the Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement program (MESA) at SBVC to give a financial math talk on Wednesday.

Students attend college with hopes to make their lives better, and Castro doesn't like the fact that many of them graduate with totally unmanageable student debt. This talk will be designed to help students understand the mathematics of student loans so they might avoid putting themselves in a devastating position.

To make the event more exciting, there's an extra twist. One lucky student receive an Amazon gift card for attending. The minimum value on the gift card will be set at $100. The pot will be valued at $1 per attendee for a maximum of $200! For example, if 156 people show up, a $156 gift card will be awarded to a student. There will be four $25 gift cards awarded for runner up prizes as well.

The talk is Wednesday, October 27th, at 3:00PM on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College. Get informed about student loans and avoid huge student debt.

You can follow this link to find the Math Talk event:

https://www.sbvcstem.org/mesa/sessions/index.php