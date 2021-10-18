CSUSB's Volleyball Coach Clinches 700th Career Win

The Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes downed the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos over the weekend to deliver Women's Volleyball Head Coach Kim Cherniss her 700th career win.

Cherniss has built a powerhouse program over her more than 20 years as head coach. In 2019 the team was undefeated and won the NCAA Division II national championship.

Cherniss was a top athlete before turning to coaching. She was All-American at U.C. Riverside and a member of the 1982 NCAA championship team. She also played two years of pro ball with the San Bernardino Jazz. Cherniss was inducted into UCR’s Sports Hall of Fame the same year she started coaching the Coyotes.