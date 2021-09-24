Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie McDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
- Civil rights activists are asking the state Attorney General to investigate the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
- Two cannabis dispensaries have ended their long-running legal disputes with the city of San Bernardino and will pay about $2 million in back taxes.
- A Rancho Cucamonga couple says unemployment department letters addressed to other people keep arriving in their mailbox, and they can’t get authorities to do anything about it.
Two more Inland Empire elected officials have announced they will leave office before the ends of their terms.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.