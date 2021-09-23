The Voice: An Oral Black History Project is Relaunched by a Local University and Students

A University of Redlands professor and her students are relaunching an oral history project to preserve stories of the Inland Empire's Black community. The project, The Bridges that Carried Us Over, was originally started in 2007 by former California Assemblywoman Wilmer Amina Carter and her late husband, William Henry “Ratibu” Jacocks. KVCR's Megan Jamerson learns more from Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.

To read the article by BVN reporter Breanna Reeves, The Bridges That Carried Us Over, click here.

If you and or your family would like to contribute to the archive call or email the project at (909) 537-5112 archives@csusb.edu.

